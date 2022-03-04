Nuggets vs. Rockets prediction, odds, spread, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 4 best bets from proven model

The Houston Rockets (15-47) hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (36-26) at 9 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4 at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo.. Denver saw its six-game winning streak snapped in its upset 119-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday night. Houston fell to the Utah Jazz 132-127 in overtime on Mar. 2, extending its losing streak to 11 games.

Nuggets vs. Rockets spread: Nuggets -14

Nuggets vs. Rockets over-under: 234 points

Nuggets vs. Rockets moneyline: Denver -1100, Houston +700

What you need to know about the Nuggets

The Nuggets ended up a good deal behind the Oklahoma City Thunder when they played on Wednesday, losing 119-107. One thing holding Denver back was the mediocre play of power forward Aaron Gordon, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-12 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

The Nuggets are 17-11 at home, and despite the loss to Oklahoma City, have been playing some of their best basketball of the season of late. Nikola Jokic is playing at an even higher level than he did during his MVP campaign a year ago, and will be a huge matchup problem for the Rockets. The 27-year-old Serbian is averaging 25.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. Denver is 29-32 against the spread in 2021-22.

What you need to know about the Rockets

Meanwhile, Houston fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 132-127. Houston’s defeat came about despite a quality game from center Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds along with five assists.

Allowing an average of 117.98 points per game, Houston hasn’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. The Rockets will have to be much better on that end to have a chance at keeping this game close and pulling off a road upset. Wood has been a bright spot in an otherwise ugly season for the Rockets, averaging 17.7 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. The Rockets are 24-36-1 against the spread in 2021-22.

