Nuggets vs. Trail Blazers odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model

The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers are set to square off in a Northwest Division matchup at 9 p.m. ET on Sunday at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland is 25-35 overall and 16-17 at home, while the Nuggets are 35-25 overall and 18-15 on the road. Denver has won four of the last five meetings between these two teams.

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets spread: Trail Blazers +8

Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets over-under: 226 points

Featured Game | Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets

What you need to know about the Trail Blazers

There’s no need to mince words: The Trail Blazers lost to the Golden State Warriors this past Thursday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 132-95. The Trail Blazers were down 100-73 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Shooting guard Anfernee Simons (24 points) was the top scorer for Portland.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Trail Blazers enter Sunday’s matchup full of confidence. That’s because Portland is 4-1 in its last five games. However, the Trail Blazers are just 5-15 in their last 20 meetings against an opponent from the Western Conference.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at the half for Denver and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, but Denver stepped up in the second half for a 115-110 victory. The top scorers for the Nuggets were power forward Aaron Gordon (23 points) and point guard Monte Morris (21 points).

Center Nikola Jokic leads the Nuggets in scoring, averaging 25.8 points per game. Jokic also ranks second in the NBA in rebounds per game (13.7) and sixth in assists (8.0). The Nuggets are 7-1 in their last eight games and they’re 5-0 against the spread in their last five games on the road.

