Nuggets vs. Warriors: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

By means of 1 Quarter
The Golden State Warriors are on the highway however trying no worse for put on. It is nonetheless tight after one quarter, with Golden State main 30-29 over the Denver Nuggets. The Warriors have been led by level guard Stephen Curry, who up to now has ten factors together with two rebounds.
The Dubs and Denver got here into this contest with previous-game wins. It is trying like Golden State will have the ability to hold the momentum, however Denver nonetheless has three quarters to proper the ship.
Who’s Taking part in
Golden State @ Denver
Present Data: Golden State 44-22; Denver 40-26
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors have not received a sport towards the Denver Nuggets since April 23 of final yr, however they’re going to be seeking to finish the drought on Thursday. The Dubs will problem Denver on the highway at 10 p.m. ET at Ball Enviornment. If the competition is something just like the Nuggets’ 131-124 victory from their earlier assembly in March, the scorekeeper shall be saved actual busy.
The Dubs strolled previous the Los Angeles Clippers with factors to spare on Tuesday, taking the matchup 112-97. Golden State’s energy ahead Jonathan Kuminga was some of the energetic gamers for the squad, selecting up 21 factors and 6 assists together with six boards.
In the meantime, even when it wasn’t a dominant efficiency, Denver beat the Sacramento Kings 106-100 on Wednesday. Denver’s heart Nikola Jokic was on hearth, dropping a double-double on 38 factors and 18 rebounds along with seven dimes. That makes it 15 consecutive video games wherein Jokic has had not less than ten rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Golden State is predicted to win a good contest. They’re at the moment two-for-two towards the unfold of their most up-to-date video games, a development bettors would possibly need to consider.
Golden State is now 44-22 whereas the Nuggets sit at 40-26. A pair of stats to maintain behind your head whereas watching: The Dubs have been holding their opponents to a discipline aim proportion of 43.80%, which locations them second within the league. However Denver comes into the sport boasting the third highest discipline aim proportion within the league at 47.60%. These opposing strengths ought to make for an thrilling matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- The place: Ball Enviornment — Denver, Colorado
- TV: TNT
- Ticket Value: $34.00
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 2.5-point favourite towards the Nuggets, in response to the most recent NBA odds.
The oddsmakers have been proper consistent with the betting neighborhood on this one, as the sport opened as a 2.5-point unfold, and stayed proper there.
Over/Beneath: -109
Collection Historical past
Golden State have received 13 out of their final 23 video games towards Denver.
- Mar 07, 2022 – Denver 131 vs. Golden State 124
- Feb 16, 2022 – Denver 117 vs. Golden State 116
- Dec 28, 2021 – Denver 89 vs. Golden State 86
- Apr 23, 2021 – Golden State 118 vs. Denver 97
- Apr 12, 2021 – Golden State 116 vs. Denver 107
- Jan 14, 2021 – Denver 114 vs. Golden State 104
- Mar 03, 2020 – Golden State 116 vs. Denver 100
- Jan 16, 2020 – Denver 134 vs. Golden State 131
- Apr 02, 2019 – Golden State 116 vs. Denver 102
- Mar 08, 2019 – Golden State 122 vs. Denver 105
- Jan 15, 2019 – Golden State 142 vs. Denver 111
- Oct 21, 2018 – Denver 100 vs. Golden State 98
- Feb 03, 2018 – Denver 115 vs. Golden State 108
- Jan 08, 2018 – Golden State 124 vs. Denver 114
- Dec 23, 2017 – Denver 96 vs. Golden State 81
- Nov 04, 2017 – Golden State 127 vs. Denver 108
- Feb 13, 2017 – Denver 132 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2017 – Golden State 127 vs. Denver 119
- Nov 10, 2016 – Golden State 125 vs. Denver 101
- Jan 13, 2016 – Denver 112 vs. Golden State 110
- Jan 02, 2016 – Golden State 111 vs. Denver 108
- Nov 22, 2015 – Golden State 118 vs. Denver 105
- Nov 06, 2015 – Golden State 119 vs. Denver 104
Damage Report for Denver
- Nah’Shon Hyland: Sport-Time Resolution (Knee)
- Zeke Nnaji: Sport-Time Resolution (Knee)
- Will Barton: Out (Ankle)
- Michael Porter Jr.: Out (Again)
- Jamal Murray: Out (Knee)
- Vlatko Cancar: Out (Foot)
Damage Report for Golden State
- Andre Iguodala: Out (Again)
- Otto Porter Jr.: Out (Sickness)
- Gary Payton II: Out (Knee)
- Draymond Inexperienced: Out (Again)
- James Wiseman: Out (Knee)
