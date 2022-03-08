Nuggets vs. Warriors prediction, odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 7 best bets from proven model

The Golden State Warriors (43-21) hit the road to take on the Denver Nuggets (38-26) at 9 p.m. ET on Monday, March 7 at Ball Arena in Denver. The Warriors saw their losing streak get extended to four games with their 124-116 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night. The Nuggets are riding a two-game winning streak after beating the New Orleans Pelicans 138-130 in overtime on Sunday. Golden State will be without Stephen Curry (rest), Klay Thompson (rest), Draymond Green (back), Andre Iguodala (back), Andrew Wiggins (rest), Gary Payton II (knee), and James Wiseman (knee). For Denver, Will Barton (ankle) is questionable and Zeke Nnaji (knee) is out.

The Nuggets are favored by nine points in the latest Nuggets vs. Warriors odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 223.

Nuggets vs. Warriors spread: Nuggets -9

Nuggets vs. Warriors over-under: 223 points

Nuggets vs. Warriors moneyline: Denver -360, Golden State +280

Featured Game | Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors

What you need to know about the Nuggets

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Nuggets ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 138-130 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Center Nikola Jokic went supernova for Denver as he dropped a triple-double on 46 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists.

Jokic had a historic night on Sunday against the Pelicans, and continues to single-handedly keep the Nuggets alive in the Western Conference. The 27-year-old Serbian is averaging 25.8 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 8.0 assists per game, and by all metrics is having a better season than he did during his MVP campaign a year ago. Denver is 31-33 against the spread in 2021-22.

What you need to know about the Warriors

Meanwhile, the Warriors came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers this past Saturday, falling 124-116. Shooting guard Klay Thompson wasn’t much of a difference maker for Golden State; Thompson finished with only seven points on 3-for-13 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 31 minutes on the court.

The Warriors appear to be content with letting this game go, as they will be resting several players, including Thompson and MVP candidate Stephen Curry. Look for head coach Steve Kerr to use this game to get his bench some valuable developmental minutes. Golden State is 30-30-4 against the spread in 2021-22.

