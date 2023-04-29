Nurse adopts teen mother and her triplets





Recently, CBS News reported at the heartwarming tale of Katrina Mullen, a devoted nurse from Indianapolis who has earned a name for her peculiar acts of compassion. However, her newest act of kindness might simply be probably the most outstanding of all. Mullen stepped in to undertake 3 new child triplets at the side of their teenage mother. Steve Hartman, a famend broadcast journalist, lined her tale in “On the Road.”

Mullen’s selfless act of adoption didn’t pass neglected by means of the media. CBS News used to be a few of the first to hide her tale. The article highlighted how Mullen went above and past her tasks as an in depth care nurse, even going to the level of adopting the younger mother at the side of her triplets. Her monumental kindness and generosity have really impressed many.

Katrina’s tale is a reminder of the ability of human kindness and teaches us that all of us be able to make an important distinction in anyone’s existence. Her tale is certainly one this is value celebrating, and we are hoping that extra other people will likely be impressed by means of her instance of compassion and selflessness.

