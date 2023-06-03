Nurse denied hospital requests for 8-year-old migrant girl who died in Border Patrol custody





CBS News has reported that a nurse who handled an 8-year-old migrant girl, who later tragically died on May 17 at a Border Patrol facility in Harlingen, Texas, reportedly denied a number of requests from the girl’s circle of relatives for her to be taken to a hospital. The younger girl, Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, used to be affected by sickle mobile anemia and center illness. The news outlet cited federal officers who showed that the circle of relatives had made more than one requests for her switch to a hospital, however the ones requests had been reportedly denied via the nurse on responsibility on the facility. This heartbreaking tale highlights ongoing issues in regards to the care that migrant kids and households are receiving at america border. The news piece features a video file via Omar Villafranca with additional main points, and audience can enroll for browser notifications to stick up to date on breaking news and unique reporting.