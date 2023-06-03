Nurse denied hospital requests for 8-year-old migrant girl who died in Border Patrol custody

According to federal officials, a nurse at a Border Patrol facility in Harlingen, Texas, denied multiple requests from the family of an 8-year-old migrant girl who fell ill and eventually died on May 17th. The nurse treated Anadith Tanay Reyes Alvarez, who suffered from sickle cell anemia and heart disease, but refused to take her to a hospital. News provides further coverage of the events surrounding this tragic incident. To stay up to date on breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting, enable browser notifications.



