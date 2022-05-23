Oklahoma

NWFL businesses claim millions in defense contracting work

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
FORT WALTON BEACH — Williams Electric Co. Inc., an electrical contractor in Fort Walton Beach, has been awarded part of a $95 million contract for electronic security work, and Reasor-Asturian JV LLC, a joint-venture construction contractor in Pensacola has been awarded a nearly $13.9 million contract for work at a U.S. Marine Corps facility in North Carolina, according to recent contract award announcements from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

Meanwhile, EMR Inc., a Niceville construction contractor with a long history of earning military contracts, was recently awarded a $12.3 million contract to design and construct an entry control facility for privately owned vehicles at Patrick Space Force Base in Florida’s Brevard County, according to the DoD.

The three awards are part of nearly a dozen military contracts announced within the past few weeks with connections to Northwest Florida, according to the award announcements published each weekday by the DoD.





