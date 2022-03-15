NWSL Power Rankings: The target is on Washington Spirit’s back as 2022 Challenge Cup begins

The 2022 NWSL Problem Cup has returned because the third installment of the competitors begins on Friday when Racing Louisville FC and Kansas Metropolis Present conflict and Pacific Northwest rivals OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC shut out opening day.
Opening weekend will function 4 video games, together with a tripleheader on Saturday with the Orlando Satisfaction internet hosting 2021 NWSL champions Washington Spirit, North Carolina Braveness squaring off towards NJ/NY Gotham FC, and new California enlargement sides Angel Metropolis FC and San Diego Wave FC going head-to-head in a particular inaugural sport for either side. On Sunday we shut issues out with the Houston Sprint internet hosting the Chicago Pink Stars. Followers can watch all Problem Cup opening weekend festivities on Paramount+.
Need extra protection of girls’s soccer? Hear under and ensure to observe Attacking Third, A CBS Soccer Podcast dedicated to bringing you every little thing it’s essential know from the NWSL and across the globe.
Right here’s the place groups rank on our rankings forward of the 2022 Problem Cup:
1.
Washington Spirit
—
The Spirit start the Problem Cup as reigning NWSL champions with a lot of their title-winning roster intact. They’ve received the goal on their backs because the match kicks off with Ashley Sanchez, Ashley Hatch, and Trinity Rodman main the assault
2.
OL Reign
–
Laura Harvey, who joined the Reign as head coach late final season, will lastly get the prospect to have a full season underneath her belt with the membership to be able to construct off a string 2021 marketing campaign. A midfield constructed round Rose Lavelle, Quinn and Jess Fishlock shall be key to their success.
3.
Portland Thorns
–
The 2021 Problem Cup winners have a brand new head coach in Rhiann Wilkinson and plenty of new faces on their roster. Sophia Smith and Morgan Weaver are coming into their third season with the membership and their success shall be an element for Portland transferring ahead.
4.
NJ/NY Gotham FC
–
The 2021 Problem Cup runners-up have unfinished enterprise as this shall be head coach Scott Parkinson’s first competitors with the membership after taking up late final season. New acquisition Kristie Mewis shall be an added asset within the assault with Margaret Purce and Ifeoma Onumonu.
5.
Kansas Metropolis Present
–
Participant additions in Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams have instantly bolstered the entrance line and center third for the Present. Their familiarity with Kristen Hamilton and Hallie Mace will assist Kansas Metropolis within the central area.
6.
Houston Sprint
–
The Sprint have struggled to recapture the magic from their 2020 Problem Cup run. The crew has a stable protection now with heart again Katie Naughton main the again line together with crew captain Jane Campbell in purpose. Rachel Daly is all the time dependable within the assault and the addition of Maria Sanchez may reignite issues for Houston.
7.
Chicago Pink Stars
–
The crew will rely closely on gamers who’ve been with the franchise for years to supply typical organized performances. However the membership employed a head coach practically three weeks into the preseason, so don’t be stunned if it struggles out of the gate as new gamers attempt to discover their type.
8.
North Carolina Braveness
–
Braveness head coach Sean Nahas has been adamant this isn’t a rebuild regardless of a number of new names on the roster. Debinha will all the time be an element on the pitch — how she navigates the midfield with Denise O’Sullivan shall be essential as new forwards get built-in
9.
Angel Metropolis FC
–
Freya Coombe, who took Gotham to the 2021 Problem Cup remaining, has a brand new mission now that she’s in Los Angeles with an enlargement franchise that’s taking its first steps into NWSL play. The crew will lean on purpose scorer Christen Press — she’s making her return to NWSL motion for the primary time since 2019.
10.
San Diego FC
–
One other enlargement facet from California bracing for its first Problem Cup motion. Wave head coach Casey Stoney will unveil her techniques with Alex Morgan and Abby Dahlkemper in tow. All eyes shall be on how she makes use of No. 1 draft decide Naomi Girma.
11.
Racing Louisville FC
–
Not the brand new youngsters on the block now that we’ve got a pair of enlargement franchises within the fold. Nonetheless, Louisville managed to hit the reset button this offseason with a brand new head coach Kim Bjorkegren and an opportunity to construct a franchise round younger gamers Ebony Salmon and 2022 draft picks Jaelin Howell and Savannah DeMelo.
12.
Orlando Satisfaction
–
Take into account this the primary stage of a rebuild for brand spanking new head coach Amanda Cromwell and the Satisfaction as future outcomes replicate. Regardless of a large participant migration over the offseason, Sydney Leroux and Marta are gamers able to destroying their opposition.
