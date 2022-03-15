NWSL Power Rankings: The target is on Washington Spirit’s back as 2022 Challenge Cup begins

The 2022 NWSL Problem Cup has returned because the third installment of the competitors begins on Friday when Racing Louisville FC and Kansas Metropolis Present conflict and Pacific Northwest rivals OL Reign and Portland Thorns FC shut out opening day.

Opening weekend will function 4 video games, together with a tripleheader on Saturday with the Orlando Satisfaction internet hosting 2021 NWSL champions Washington Spirit, North Carolina Braveness squaring off towards NJ/NY Gotham FC, and new California enlargement sides Angel Metropolis FC and San Diego Wave FC going head-to-head in a particular inaugural sport for either side. On Sunday we shut issues out with the Houston Sprint internet hosting the Chicago Pink Stars. Followers can watch all Problem Cup opening weekend festivities on Paramount+.

Need extra protection of girls’s soccer? Hear under and ensure to observe Attacking Third, A CBS Soccer Podcast dedicated to bringing you every little thing it’s essential know from the NWSL and across the globe.

Right here’s the place groups rank on our rankings forward of the 2022 Problem Cup: