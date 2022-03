NWSL schedule, dates, times: 2022 season opener set for April 29 ahead of May 7 Challenge Cup final

The Nationwide Ladies’s Soccer League will kickoff the 2022 common season, the league’s tenth anniversary, in April because the league expands to 12 golf equipment for the primary time. All groups will compete in a single desk, 22-match common season with 11 residence video games and 11 away video games per membership. The 2022 common season will air throughout the CBS Television Network and CBS Sports Network and stream dwell on Paramount+.

This 12 months’s common season will overlap with the 2022 Problem Cup, which concludes on Might 7, and particulars relating to how groups doubtlessly nonetheless enjoying within the Cup last whereas the common season will get underway will deal with the battle have but to be launched.

Every of the league’s 12 golf equipment will compete in opening weekend starting on Friday, April 29, as NWSL newcomer Angel Metropolis FC host North Carolina Braveness at Banc of California Stadium. Opening weekend will proceed on Saturday, April 30 at Windfall Park in Portland, Oregon as Thorns FC host Kansas Metropolis Present, whereas final 12 months’s Championship runner-up Chicago Purple Stars will face Racing Louisville FC.

Sunday, Might 1 will function a triple header as 2021 NWSL Champions Washington Spirit host OL Reign in a 2021 semifinal rematch. Houston Sprint face latest enlargement facet San Diego Wave FC, and Orlando Delight meet NJ/NY Gotham FC to conclude the opening weekend festivities.

As a part of the league’s balanced framework for 2022, much less NWSL matches have been scheduled throughout FIFA home windows, permitting for fewer conflicts for the league’s worldwide gamers who compete with each membership and nation. Concacaf W Qualifiers proceed starting April 6 by means of April 12, and Concacaf W Championship begins July Four by means of July 18 to find out spots within the upcoming FIFA 2023 World Cup.

The NWSL common season concludes on Sunday, October 2. Six groups will qualify for the NWSL playoffs, with the highest two seeds receiving a first-round bye. The 2022 marketing campaign will finish with the NWSL Championship on October 29, with a pre-determined website to be introduced at a later date.

2022 NWSL Common Season Schedule