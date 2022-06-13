NYC Protesters Blast Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis At Conservative Event

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) knew he wasn’t in Florida anymore when a crowd of activists protested his look Sunday at a convention in Manhattan hosted by a conservative group.

The Jewish Leadership Conference was organized by the Tikvah Fund, and held on the Chelsea Piers leisure middle within the coronary heart of one of the vital vibrant LGBTQ communities within the metropolis.

The timing was significantly insensitive, given DeSantis’ current crackdown on the LGBTQ neighborhood in his state and through Pride month. It was additionally the 6-year anniversary of the mass taking pictures on the Pulse Nightclub, a bustling homosexual institution in Orlando, that killed 49 folks.

Activists waved indicators studying: “Florida man go home” and “Don’t Say DeSantis” — a dig on the “Don’t Say Gay” bill he signed into legislation earlier this 12 months. The legislation forbids classroom dialogue of gender id and sexual orientation for some age teams in Florida faculties.

“The bottom line is Chelsea Piers is providing a venue to propagate hate toward the LGBTQ community, and that is unacceptable on many levels, including that it is Pride [month] and that it is in Chelsea, the heart of the community,” mentioned Democratic state Sen. Brad Hoylman, who represents the world.

The Tikvah Fund declined to debate the controversy and Chelsea Piers mentioned it gained’t police the content material of occasions on the facility.

A spokesperson in DeSantis’ workplace wouldn’t touch upon the protests or timing, however emphasised the governor’s assist for spiritual freedom and Israel. DeSantis was reportedly the close-out speaker on the convention and touted his “Florida model” as one thing good for faith.

This article initially appeared on HuffPost and has been up to date.

Related…