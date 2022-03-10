NYC revival plan includes tourism, clean streets, pot sales

After two years of the pandemic battering New York Metropolis, Mayor Eric Adams is hoping to steer his metropolis towards an financial revival by luring vacationers again, beautifying the streets and embracing New York’s looming authorized pot business

Adams, a Democrat who was elected final yr on a pro-business, anti-crime message, unveiled an financial growth plan Thursday that he stated would usher in a “New New York.”

“We are going to by no means be the identical. COVID has modified the sport. And we have to be ready to win within the recreation,” Adams stated.

New York Metropolis, with a inhabitants of 8.Eight million, turned the early epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak within the U.S. and was once more on the middle of the storm this previous winter when the omicron variant emerged.

COVID-19 cratered New York Metropolis’s financial system, sending the unemployment charge from a pre-pandemic charge of three.7% to greater than 20% in Might 2020.

The speed in December was 8.8%, larger than the charges for the state and U.S. as an entire. About 66,000 enterprise shuttered in some unspecified time in the future, with greater than 26,000 completely closing, in keeping with the mayor’s workplace.

As charges of virus circumstances and deaths have been sharply dropped, the brand new mayor has sought to show a web page, declaring that the virus can not management New Yorkers’ lives and the town should come again.

Final week, Adams introduced the tip of two of New York Metropolis’s hardest COVID-19 security measures, eradicating necessities for masking in public colleges and that patrons of eating places, gyms and different venues be vaccinated.

“We are able to’t stumble into post-COVID. We should begin to consider the redefinition of what our metropolis goes to appear like,” Adams stated Thursday.

The mayor’s plan requires serving to small companies and cultivating particular industries, together with prescription drugs, medical expertise and different elements of the life sciences sector, manufacturing, video video games and the authorized pot business.

New York legalized the leisure use of marijuana final yr for these over 21, however leisure gross sales will not be anticipated to begin till later this yr or early subsequent yr because the state kinds out rules for what is predicted one of many greatest authorized U.S. markets for pot.

The mayor’s workplace estimates that the business will generate $1.three billion in gross sales and between 19,000 and 24,000 jobs.

Adams has hyped the business earlier than, providing rolling papers and a pretend bag of marijuana to Stephen Colbert throughout an look on his late-night present whereas presenting the host with New York Metropolis-themed presents.

Adams, a former New York Police Division captain, stated Thursday that his workplace is dedicated to assist the business to develop in a socially equitable means, serving to those that had been impacted by the warfare on medication to search out alternatives within the business, comparable to professional bono authorized companies, assist with making use of for licenses and financing and advertising.

Adams stated he helps a newly-announced plan by the state to give the primary licenses to promote marijuana to those that have marijuana-related convictions.

“We unfairly focused Black and brown communities throughout the marijuana, heavy-handed arrests that I fought towards after I was a police officer,” Adams stated.

The mayor stated he desires to spice up New York Metropolis’s outreach to vacationers and invite individuals from all around the world to go to and spend cash. Tourism dropped from 66.6 million guests in 2019 to 22.three million in 2020 when the pandemic hit.

Adams doesn’t simply need to enhance the town’s picture by way of advertising, however has stated he desires to enhance public security by decreasing crime and tackling perceptions of crime and “dysfunction.”

Adams’ new plan additionally requires specializing in the town’s beautification, prioritizing avenue cleansing and graffiti and rubbish elimination. The town will add benches, bike racks, planters and different facilities to enterprise districts across the metropolis, in keeping with the plan, and set up long-term requirements for outside eating constructions on streets and sidewalks which were a lifeline for the town’s eating places.

“Now we have to have a clear metropolis, and each a part of the town is a mirrored image of how we really feel about ourselves,” Adams stated. “When our streets will not be clear it sends the fallacious message.”