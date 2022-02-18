NYC Weather: Rain, wind and turning colder

NEW YORK (WABC) — After a record-setting warm day, periods of rain and a thunderstorm will produce strong and potentially damaging wind gusts into Friday morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for Nassau and Suffolk counties through 10 a.m. Friday.

Winds can gust 50-60mph and cause localized damage, especially along the coast.

There could even be a thunderstorm embedded within the downpours into early Friday morning along the front.

After the rain and storms move out, temperatures will drop and colder weather will return for the weekend.

Friday

AccuWeather Alert: Gusty and colder. High 56 and dropping throughout the day.

Saturday

Brisk and chilly. High 43.

Sunday

Near normal. High 37.

Monday

Milder again. High 54.

Tuesday

Rain in the PM. High 56.

Wednesday

Colder late. High 59.

Thursday

Chilly again. High 42.

