NYPD detective Troy Patterson dies 33 years after being shot during botched robbery

A New York City police officer, Detective Troy Patterson, who was shot in the head during a botched robbery while off duty on Jan. 16, 1990, has passed away after spending more than three decades in a vegetative state. The news was announced by the Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo on Monday. Patterson was washing his car on a Brooklyn street when three young men approached him and demanded $20. One of the robbers, who was 15 years old, shot Patterson. He suffered a severe injury and remained in a vegetative state for 33 years. Despite this, he was promoted to detective in 2016. The three robbers all served prison time for charges related to the shooting and have been released. The NYPD had held an annual vigil to honor Patterson and the DEA vowed to never forget him and his sacrifice.



