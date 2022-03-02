NYPD: Man attacked 7 Asian women in Manhattan in span of 2 hours

NEW YORK – The NYPD on Tuesday released video of a suspect wanted for a disturbing rash of hate crimes against Asian women.

Police say the man went on a spree that lasted about two hours Sunday night in Manhattan, attacking seven Asian women ranging in age from 19-57.

🚨WANTED-ASSAULTS (Hate Crime): 2/27/22 from 6:30PM to 8:37PM, Seven incidents in various Manhattan South Precincts. In all 7 cases the suspect punched Asian female victims. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS or anonymously post a tip to https://t.co/TRPPY5zHV2 Reward UP to $3,500 pic.twitter.com/NJu3zTtYDe — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) March 2, 2022

Investigators say he started around 6:30 p.m. at 30th Street and Madison Avenue and made his way down to Broadway and East Eighth Street.

In most cases, police say he punched or elbowed the victims in the face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

Trending News