Front Page

NYPD: Man attacked 7 Asian women in Manhattan in span of 2 hours

March 2, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


NEW YORK – The NYPD on Tuesday released video of a suspect wanted for a disturbing rash of hate crimes against Asian women.

Police say the man went on a spree that lasted about two hours Sunday night in Manhattan, attacking seven Asian women ranging in age from 19-57.

 

Investigators say he started around 6:30 p.m. at 30th Street and Madison Avenue and made his way down to Broadway and East Eighth Street.

In most cases, police say he punched or elbowed the victims in the face.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBSNewYork Team

wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.





Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram