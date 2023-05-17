NYPD responds to Prince Harry’s claim about “near catastrophic car chase”





The New York City Police Department (NYPD) has issued a reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s fresh claim of being pursued by means of paparazzi in midtown Manhattan right through a “near catastrophic car chase.” According to CBS News, the couple made the remark after attending a gala the place Meghan used to be introduced with an award. The prince’s consultant launched a remark at the subject, and journalist Errol Barnett supplies additional perception into the placement in his file. In the pastime of staying knowledgeable, CBS News gives its readers the chance to obtain notifications on breaking news, reside occasions, and unique reporting by means of enabling browser notifications.