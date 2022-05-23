NYSSANEWS:Newbusinessesopenup,andlibrarycallsforbookmarkart

Business

May 22, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
NewbusinessesinNyssaincludeaboutiquefullofkidsclothingandgoods,andalunchboxwithLatinoflair.ColumnistSusanBartonhasthedetails.

(TheEnterprise/FILE)

TwonewbusinessesrecentlyopenedinNyssa.WelcometoOvertheMoonKidzBoutiqueandLatinLunchbox.

OvertheMoon,at311MainSt.,offerskidsclothing,toys,nurseryitems,bikes,scootersandsnacktreats.OwnerSylviaHaroisaNyssanativewhostatedshehasseen“greatcommunitysupport”withhernewbusiness.

Theclothingisbothnewandgentlyusedwithsizesforinfantsthroughage10.Basedonfeedbackfromclients,Sylviaisworkingtoexpandclothingsizestoage14.

 “Ifyouarelookingforsomethingspecific,justaskandwewilltryandfindit,”shesaid.

Donationsareacceptedifyouhavegentlyusedclothingyourchildrenhaveoutgrown.

Hoursare10:30a.m.to7p.m.TuesdaythroughFridayand10:30a.m.to4p.m.Saturday.

LatinLunchboxisafoodtruckatthecornerofBowerAvenueandThundereggBoulevard.OwnersClaudiaToledoandAlanNogueraare“happytobeinNyssa.”

Inadditiontostandardfarelikemarinatedporktacos(tacosalpastor),LatinLunchboxoffersseveralspecialtydishessuchasPanconPollo,Pupusas(masastuffedwithporkbelly,refriedbeansandcheese)andGalloPinto(asidedishofblackbeansandrice)whichreflecttimeClaudiaspentinCentralAmerica.

Alansaidtheyplantohaveafruitstandandwillbemakingadditionstothemenuthissummer.

LatinLunchboxisopen11a.m.to7p.m.TuesdaythroughSaturday.Theyofferoutdoorseatingandmealspackagedtotakehome.

Note:theywillbeclosedMay26and28tospendtimewithfamilyandcelebratethehighschoolgraduationofClaudia’sdaughter.

•Callingallartists!TheNyssaLibraryisholdingacontesttodesignbookmarksusedforthesummerreadingprogram.ThedeadlineforentriesisJune1,andentryformswithallthedetailsareavailableatthelibrary.

Thethemeforsummerreadingis“ReadBeyondtheBeatenPath!”TheprogrambeginsJune1,whenthelibrarybeginssummerhours:Tuesday10a.m.-6p.m.;Wednesday1-6p.m.;Thursday11a.m.-7p.m.;Friday11a.m.-4p.m.andSaturday12-4p.m.

TohaveyourNyssanewsinthiscolumn,contactSusanBartonat541-372-5455orbyemailat[email protected]

