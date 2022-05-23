NYSSANEWS:Newbusinessesopenup,andlibrarycallsforbookmarkart

NewbusinessesinNyssaincludeaboutiquefullofkidsclothingandgoods,andalunchboxwithLatinoflair.ColumnistSusanBartonhasthedetails.
TwonewbusinessesrecentlyopenedinNyssa.WelcometoOvertheMoonKidzBoutiqueandLatinLunchbox.
OvertheMoon,at311MainSt.,offerskidsclothing,toys,nurseryitems,bikes,scootersandsnacktreats.OwnerSylviaHaroisaNyssanativewhostatedshehasseen“greatcommunitysupport”withhernewbusiness.
Theclothingisbothnewandgentlyusedwithsizesforinfantsthroughage10.Basedonfeedbackfromclients,Sylviaisworkingtoexpandclothingsizestoage14.
“Ifyouarelookingforsomethingspecific,justaskandwewilltryandfindit,”shesaid.
Donationsareacceptedifyouhavegentlyusedclothingyourchildrenhaveoutgrown.
Hoursare10:30a.m.to7p.m.TuesdaythroughFridayand10:30a.m.to4p.m.Saturday.
LatinLunchboxisafoodtruckatthecornerofBowerAvenueandThundereggBoulevard.OwnersClaudiaToledoandAlanNogueraare“happytobeinNyssa.”
Inadditiontostandardfarelikemarinatedporktacos(tacosalpastor),LatinLunchboxoffersseveralspecialtydishessuchasPanconPollo,Pupusas(masastuffedwithporkbelly,refriedbeansandcheese)andGalloPinto(asidedishofblackbeansandrice)whichreflecttimeClaudiaspentinCentralAmerica.
Alansaidtheyplantohaveafruitstandandwillbemakingadditionstothemenuthissummer.
LatinLunchboxisopen11a.m.to7p.m.TuesdaythroughSaturday.Theyofferoutdoorseatingandmealspackagedtotakehome.
Note:theywillbeclosedMay26and28tospendtimewithfamilyandcelebratethehighschoolgraduationofClaudia’sdaughter.
•Callingallartists!TheNyssaLibraryisholdingacontesttodesignbookmarksusedforthesummerreadingprogram.ThedeadlineforentriesisJune1,andentryformswithallthedetailsareavailableatthelibrary.
Thethemeforsummerreadingis“ReadBeyondtheBeatenPath!”TheprogrambeginsJune1,whenthelibrarybeginssummerhours:Tuesday10a.m.-6p.m.;Wednesday1-6p.m.;Thursday11a.m.-7p.m.;Friday11a.m.-4p.m.andSaturday12-4p.m.
