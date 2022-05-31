Front Page Sports

O-Line Chemistry: Dallas Cowboys Biggest Remaining Offseason Issue?

May 31, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
If there’s one factor that is been constant in Dallas soccer within the new century, it has been the reliability of the Cowboys’ offensive line. 

Regardless of who traces up within the backfield for America’s Group, they’ve continued to get pleasure from sturdy safety. The staff continues to benefit from the efforts of Zach Martin and Tyron Smith, every of whom is anticipated to respectively reprise their roles on the main proper guard and left sort out this season. 

The Dallas offense at OTAs

However, even armed with the reliability of Martin and Smith, NFL.com has labeled the Cowboys’ blocking chemistry their biggest remaining offseason priority in a list involving all 16 NFC teams. The relative lack of cohesion has primarily been led to by the departure of La’el Collins, who has moved onto Cincinnati. 



