Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper apologizes after accidentally using racial slur during broadcast

Oakland A’s tv broadcaster Glen Kuiper stated a racial slur during the group’s Friday night time broadcast whilst discussing his seek advice from to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. He used the N-word whilst pronouncing, “We had a phenomenal day today. (N-word) league museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.” The incident took place during the pregame portion of the broadcast of the A’s sport in opposition to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

The video containing the offensive language has been shared on Twitter through Bubba Prog.

Later during the broadcast, within the 6th inning, Kuiper issued an apology on-air. Via The Athletic: “A bit of bit previous within the display,

I stated one thing, did not pop out relatively the best way I sought after it to,” Kuiper said. “I simply sought after to ask for forgiveness if it sounded other

than I supposed it to be stated. I simply sought after to ask for forgiveness for that.”

The membership issued a observation in regards to the topic later that night time. It’s no longer but identified what steps, if any, the membership will take to

deal with the location. Other broadcasters had been suspended or terminated previously for equivalent incidents. Glen Kuiper, 59,

has been the A’s number one local-television broadcaster for the previous 17 seasons.