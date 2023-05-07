Oakland A’s announcer Glen Kuiper suspended after using racial slur during broadcast, per report

Oakland A’s tv broadcaster Glen Kuiper has been suspended after he uttered a racial slur during the group’s Friday night broadcast in an obvious slip-up whilst discussing a discuss with to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. A spokesperson for NBC Sports California, which carries A’s video games, said on Saturday that Kuiper will be removed from the air while the incident is reviewed.

The incident happened during the pregame portion of the printed of the A’s sport in opposition to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. At the time, Kuiper mentioned: “We had a phenomenal day today. (N-word) league museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque.”

Video of the incident, which comprises uncensored use of the offensive language, can be found here.

Later, within the 6th inning, Kuiper issued an on-air apology. Via The Athletic:

“A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper mentioned. “I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that.”

The membership issued a observation in regards to the incident later that evening:

Later on Saturday, Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Museum, launched his personal observation.

It’s now not but sure what steps, if any, the membership will take to handle the subject. Other broadcasters previously were suspended and even terminated for equivalent incidents.

Kuiper, 59, has been the A’s number one local-television broadcaster for the previous 17 seasons.