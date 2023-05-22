Oakland A’s broadcaster Glen Kuiper fired following on-air racial slur

NBC Sports California has fired longtime broadcaster Glen Kuiper, the tv rightsholder for the Oakland A’s, following his use of a racial slur on-air previous this month. The Athletic gained an e mail from an NBC Sports California spokesperson declaring: “Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately. We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years.”

The incident passed off all the way through the pregame broadcast of the A’s May 5 sport in opposition to the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. At the time, Kuiper mentioned: “We had a phenomenal day today. (N-word) league museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbecue.”

Video of the incident, which accommodates uncensored use of the offensive language, can also be discovered here.

In the 6th inning, Kuiper issued an on-air apology, pronouncing, “A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to. I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that.”

On May 7, NBC Sports California introduced that Kuiper used to be being suspended and got rid of from the air whilst the incident used to be investigated. According to Steve Berman of The Athletic, Kuiper’s termination used to be allegedly due, partially, to “information uncovered in the internal review.”

Glen Kuiper, who have been the A’s number one local-television broadcaster for the previous 17 seasons, is 60 years outdated.