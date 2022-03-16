Oakland A’s trade 3B Matt Chapman to Toronto Blue Jays for prospects

The Oakland Athletics have traded away one other former All-Star, sending third baseman Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays for 4 prospects, the A’s introduced Wednesday.
The rebuilding A’s will obtain 4 minor league prospects — right-handed pitcher Gunnar Hoglund, IF Kevin Smith and left-handed pitchers Zach Logue and Kirby Snead.
Chapman, 28, is a three-time Gold Glove winner (2018, 2019 and 2021) and was an All-Star in 2019. He spent his first 5 seasons with Oakland, registering a .243 profession batting common.
Chapman’s common has dropped each season since a career-high .278 in 2018. Final season, he batted simply .210, with 27 house runs and 72 RBIs, whereas putting out greater than 200 instances.
Chapman is the most recent All-Star to be traded by the A’s. Oakland despatched right-hander Chris Bassitt to the New York Mets final week for a pair of minor league pitchers, and on Monday the A’s traded first baseman Matt Olson to the Atlanta Braves.
The addition of Chapman is the most recent transfer in a busy offseason for the Blue Jays, who misplaced reigning Cy Younger Award winner Robbie Ray and star infielder Marcus Semien as free brokers but in addition signed free-agent pitchers Jose Berrios, Kevin Gausman and Yusei Kikuchi to fortify their beginning rotation.
Source link
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL