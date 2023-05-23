Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, the first Hmong American mayor of a major U.S. city, reflects on her inspirational success

Earlier this year, Oakland, California, Mayor Sheng Thao made history by becoming the first Hmong American to serve as the mayor of a major U.S. city.

Her swearing-in ceremony was an unforgettable experience, with Hmong people flying in from all over the country to show their support.

Thao’s parents were refugees from Laos in 1975. She grew up feeling like the government had failed her family.

Despite facing many challenges, including escaping an abusive relationship with her young son and living in a car, Thao graduated from UC Berkeley and eventually ran for city council.

Now, at 37 years old, Thao leads a large and troubled city with a mission to make it better for the next generation, including her son Ben.

At her inauguration, Ben played the cello, and Thao hopes that her story inspires others to have hope and empathy for those in difficult situations.

More





Nancy Chen is a News correspondent, reporting across all broadcasts and platforms. Nancy Chen