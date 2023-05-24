Oakland’s Mayor Sheng Thao has embarked on an astonishing journey, recounted on News. Her historic inauguration as the first Hmong American mayor in a major US city earlier this year has been an inspiration to many. In an interview with Nancy Chen, Thao shared her unlikely path to success. Stay informed by enabling browser notifications that will keep you updated on breaking news, live events, and exclusive stories. Turn them on now.
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s unlikely journey
