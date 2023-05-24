Texas

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao’s unlikely journey

May 24, 2023
BC_Reporter

Oakland's Mayor Sheng Thao has embarked on an astonishing journey, recounted on News. Her historic inauguration as the first Hmong American mayor in a major US city earlier this year has been an inspiration to many. In an interview with Nancy Chen, Thao shared her unlikely path to success.

