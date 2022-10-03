Oath Keepers trial: Live coverage and latest updates, October 3

As a part of the Oath Keepers’ preparation to interrupt the congressional proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021, they stashed weapons, ammunition and hand grenades in a Comfort Inn in Arlington County, Va., the day earlier than, as a “Quick Reaction Force” to be summoned as wanted, federal prosecutor Jeffrey S. Nestler mentioned.
After Nestler performed a video of Florida members of the group taking goal observe with varied weapons, he mentioned that they had acquired “training on unconventional warfare” with a person not on trial Monday, Jeremy Brown. Nestler mentioned Brown drove an RV with hand grenades inside to D.C., alongside different Florida Oath Keepers, and “sure enough the FBI later recovered grenades from Jeremy Brown’s RV.”