Obituary for Jerry Ferguson – Front Porch News Texas

Jerry Ferguson, age 81 of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on May 21, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.
Jerry was born on January 31, 1941 in Hopkins County, TX to Charlie J. and Iona (Rosinbaum) McCool. He married Carleen London on June 1, 1963. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an electronic engineer for Texas Instruments and for Hathaway Instruments in Denver, CO.
He is survived by his wife, Carleen; twin brother, Jackie L. Ferguson; brothers, Douglas McCool and wife, Larie, Mark McCool; sisters, Phyllis McCool Russell and Judy McCool Pilcher and husband, Jerry; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronnie McCool.
Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.
