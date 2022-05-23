Front Page

Obituary for Jerry Ferguson – Front Porch News Texas

May 23, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
No Comments

Jerry Ferguson, age 81 of Sulphur Springs, TX passed away on May 21, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs.

Jerry was born on January 31, 1941 in Hopkins County, TX to Charlie J. and Iona (Rosinbaum) McCool. He married Carleen London on June 1, 1963. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as an electronic engineer for Texas Instruments and for Hathaway Instruments in Denver, CO.

He is survived by his wife, Carleen; twin brother, Jackie L. Ferguson; brothers, Douglas McCool and wife, Larie, Mark McCool; sisters, Phyllis McCool Russell and Judy McCool Pilcher and husband, Jerry; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronnie McCool.

Arrangements under the direction of Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home.

The online register can be signed at www.murrayorwosky.com

 

 

Source link





facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram