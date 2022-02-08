Odell Beckahm Jr. shares heartwarming moment with former teammate Jarvis Landry during Super Bowl media availability

As chronicled and as seemingly dysfunctional as Odell Beckham Jr.’s time in Cleveland was, it seems as though among the people who might matter the most — his teammates — there are no hard feelings.

Beckham was cut by the Browns on Nov. 8 after recording just 17 catches and 232 yards in six games. Three days later, on Nov. 11, he signed with the Rams and has become a key contributor to their Super Bowl run.

And at least one former teammate — Browns wideout Jarvis Landry, who also played with Beckham at LSU — will be cheering Beckham on come Sunday.

“You’re deserving of this moment, bruh. You put countless hours into where you are today. I’ve witnessed it all firsthand and you’ve got scars to show for where you are today,” Landry said. “I’m proud of you and there’s so many people supporting you every step of the way… I love you and go get that ring.”

Landry also heaped praise on Beckham for one of the latter’s tattoos. The five-time Pro-Bowler and three-time 1,000 yard receiver in Landry seemed to be so impacted by one of Beckham’s tattoos, in fact, that he remembered it verbatim.

“One of my favorite tattoos that you have, you’re actually living it. The tattoo says ‘the ultimate measure of a man is not where stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in the times of challenge and controversy,'” Landry said. “You always stand up.”

The feeling was mutual, as after Landry finished, Beckham went on to talk about the impact Landry had on him.

“I know always tell you this, but besides pops [Odell Beckham Sr.], there’s no man who ever came into my life that’s had the effect and impact that you’ve had to make me a better person, player, man, soon-to-be father, brother and lover,” Beckham said.

In his three playoff games so far this season, Beckham has 19 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown, eclipsing both totals from his time in Cleveland this season.