Odell Beckham Jr. free agency 2022: Landing spots, projected contract, prediction for Rams wide receiver

For a minute there, it appeared like Odell Beckham Jr.’s 2021 season was going to finish in disarray. The veteran receiver began the 12 months with the Cleveland Browns and finally had a falling out with the group, which included Beckham’s father publicly criticizing quarterback Baker Mayfield. That contributed to Beckham’s eventual launch in early November and he rapidly discovered a brand new residence in Los Angeles with the Rams. There, Beckham loved a resurgence as he immediately fashioned a reference to Matthew Stafford and proved to be a key cog because the Rams marched to a Tremendous Bowl LVI victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Upon becoming a member of the Rams, Beckham totaled 27 catches for 305 yards and 5 touchdowns in eight regular-season video games. He was much more environment friendly in Los Angeles’ 4 playoff video games, catching 21 of his 26 targets for 288 yards and two touchdowns. In Tremendous Bowl LVI, Beckham appeared like he was on his strategy to an MVP-caliber efficiency catching two passes for 52 yards and a landing, however suffered a knee damage that pressured him out of the sport and was later revealed to be a torn ACL.

As Beckham seems to be towards unrestricted free company subsequent week, that knee damage is anticipated to be a significant factor provided that he probably will miss a large quantity of the 2022 season. That stated, groups will nonetheless probably be very excited about including a dynamic expertise to the roster for the late-season push, making him one of many extra intriguing free brokers to hit the market this offseason.

Whereas we wait to see what Beckham plans to do subsequent in his profession, let this submit be your hub for every part revolving across the broad receiver. Beneath, you may discover potential touchdown spots, a have a look at his projected contract, and a nugget-by-nugget information rundown of all the most recent developments.

Wage cap figures come from Spotrac.

Potential touchdown spots

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams will probably be seeking to carry as many items again from their Tremendous Bowl-championship staff as they will, which incorporates Beckham. There was no denying that he and Stafford had prompt chemistry and Beckham remaining in a snug system with a quarterback he is had success with as he continues to rehab needs to be a giant motivator in making an attempt to stick with the Rams. In the meantime, Los Angeles has proven curiosity in retaining Beckham and will get him on a team-friendly deal given this newest damage.

New England Patriots

The Patriots had been rumored to be one of many groups making an attempt to land Beckham when he was launched from the Browns in the midst of the season. If for some motive the Rams are unable to or decline to re-sign him, Invoice Belichick may as soon as once more attempt to ink the proficient receiver to a deal. If Beckham’s market is sunk because of his torn ACL, it may develop into much more interesting for Belichick, who’s at all times trying to find worth on the open market. New England can also be in main want of a expertise increase on the receiver place and a wholesome Beckham can be a perfect prime possibility for second-year quarterback Mac Jones.

Inexperienced Bay Packers

Inexperienced Bay was one other staff that attempted to land Beckham throughout his transient free agent run within the midst of final season, however finally fell brief. With Aaron Rodgers again with the group and Davante Adams on the franchise tag, a one-year stint with the Packers to assist them recover from the hump within the NFC would not be the worst place to play. Much like the Rams, he’d be taking part in reverse of the most effective receivers within the league in Adams and would have an elite quarterback in Rodgers throwing to him. Inexperienced Bay additionally can be a perfect touchdown spot as a result of the staff probably would not want him till the playoff push, so he may rehab his knee with out the urgency to hit the sphere as quickly as potential.

Projected contract

After being launched by the Browns in early November, Beckham inked a one-year cope with the Rams that paid him simply $1.25 million for the second half of the season. In line with Spotrac’s market value calculations, Beckham is now projected to fetch a contract that pays him a mean annual wage of $13.1 million over two seasons. After all, it stays to be seen how a lot Beckham’s torn ACL impacts his market, and the receiver may look to signal a brief one-year deal to probably hit the open market once more subsequent 12 months in a more healthy place.

Prediction

When a participant is saying he is keen to take a hometown low cost and the top coach of that staff is publicly saying that he needs the participant to return, that is a method for OBJ staying put in Los Angeles. The pairing was just too seamless for both aspect to look elsewhere this offseason. Whereas Beckham will not be round for the primary half of the 12 months as a result of ACL restoration, the Rams have loads of weapons to carry down the fort till he is capable of hit the sphere. So long as Los Angeles can put a good below-market deal in entrance of Beckham, it is arduous seeing him play wherever else in 2022.

Free agent timeline

March 4: Rams head coach Sean McVay is not hiding his need to maintain Beckham in L.A. for the staff’s title protection in 2022, regardless of the receiver probably lacking a bit of the marketing campaign because of his torn ACL.

“We undoubtedly need to have the ability to get Odell again,” McVay stated throughout an look on Sirius XM’s Mad Canine Sports activities Radio. “I additionally know that there is gonna be another groups that most likely need his providers, however hopefully we’ll be capable of persuade him to return again and be part of this factor.”

Feb 11: Beckham informed NFL.com that his choice can be to stay in Los Angeles and re-sign with the Rams when he hits free company later this offseason. The veteran receiver additionally stated that he can be open to giving the staff a hometown low cost.

“This place, it feels good in my coronary heart,” Beckham stated, per Nick Shook. “It appears like a house.”