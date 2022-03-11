Odesa residents brace for fight: “I can sacrifice anything. Even my life.”

Russian forces are making inroads throughout the complete Black Sea shoreline, and Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelensky warns an assault on Odesa is imminent. Residents in Odesa face the selection of their lives: flee or keep and combat.

“We have now no gasoline, we’re freezing,” mentioned resident Tetiana Nikolenko. “Our bodies are being buried within the yards of the condo blocks. We won’t reside like this!”

The Kremlin is focusing on Ukraine’s coastal strongholds. Mariupol is the newest metropolis to see shelling by Russia on humanitarian corridors meant for 1000’s to flee town. The individuals who survive are pressured to bury those that have been killed, some even in mass graves. Native officers say greater than 1,200 have been killed in Mariupol alone.

Russian forces first took town of Kherson, although not with out resistance from protesters. On Thursday, they focused Mykolayiv as they make their means in direction of the crown jewel of the Black Sea: Odesa.

If Odesa is misplaced, Ukraine will lose its final port and important provide traces. It will additionally imply that Russian President Vladimir Putin would dominate the northern half of the Black Sea, placing stress on the close by NATO allies of Bulgaria and Romania.

Putin known as town out by identify in his declaration of struggle, and its residents have been bracing for a combat ever since. Women and men who’ve chosen to remain within the metropolis are filling greater than 10,000 sandbags a day.

“I can sacrifice something, even my life, simply to save lots of the individuals behind me,” air site visitors controller turned volunteer Dmitro Boris instructed CBS Information.

