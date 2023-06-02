OETA Funding Bill Veto Overriden by Legislature

The Oklahoma Legislature fired back at Gov. Kevin Stitt’s veto authority on Thursday, ensuring the continued survival of the Oklahoma Education Television Authority and criticizing the governor’s “tantrum” earlier this session that led to 20 bills being vetoed.

Cheers broke out in the Oklahoma House of Representatives as lawmakers approved the bill that reauthorizes OETA as a state entity for at least another three years.

The State Senate added its override vote a few hours later.

In his veto of State House Bill 2820 last month, Gov. Stitt said he questioned the public broadcaster’s value to the state.

He later claimed OETA “overly sexualizes” children and indoctrinates them.

Asked for proof, the governor pointed to news programs that discussed transgender issues and scripted programming that acknowledges the existence of LGBTQ people.

Thirteen bills were pressed into law Thursday as lawmakers spent hours undoing the governor’s decisions.

Some had pointed words for the governor.

State Sen. Julie Daniel (Rep., Bartlesville) said the governor “ignored the authority of the Legislature” when he vetoed a bill to reauthorize the board that oversees licensed architects and interior designers.

Gov. Stitt also showed “no logical reason or rational thinking” when vetoing a bill that corrected an error in previously adopted legislation, said State Sen. Todd Gollihare (Rep., Kellyville).

During the months-long legislative fight over how to give families a tax credit for sending their children to private school, the governor vetoed 20 unrelated State Senate bills as retribution for not yet adopting his tax cut and education plans.

“We’re not even dealing with a policy bill, yet here we are today taking up the time of the Senate to address a veto message that appears to me to be nothing more than a tantrum,” said State Sen. Chuck Hall (Rep., Perry).

State Senate Floor Leader Greg McCortney (Rep., Ada) referred to the bills as the “tantrum 20.”

“During a recent tantrum, the chief executive of the state indicated that he did not think it was important for hospice patients who reside in nursing homes to have quick access to pain medication,” said State Sen. McCortney, referring to the veto of State SB Bill 249.

Between the State House and “State Senate, lawmakers considered veto overrides on nearly three dozen bills Thursday, but only 13 were overridden by both chambers. In total, 32 out of the 46 bills vetoed this year remain in jeopardy, including legislation on victim protective orders, McCortney’s bill on hospice medicine and modifications to assistance programs for state employees and disabled Oklahomans.

State House lawmakers sustained the governor’s veto on legislation that could have made it more costly to defend against SLAPP lawsuits, or strategic lawsuits against public participation.

Vetoes on the following bills were overridden by both chambers on Thursday. Lawmakers will meet again Friday, leaving time for additional overrides if leadership bring them to the floor: