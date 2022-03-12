Off-duty police officer accused of kneeling on 12-year-old girl’s neck while stopping fight

Courtesy of pupil at Lincoln Center College

(KENOSHA, Wis.) — An off-duty police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, is below fireplace after a video went viral showing to indicate him placing his knee on the neck of a 12-year-old lady at Lincoln Center College on March 4, whereas attempting to cease a struggle that the lady was concerned in.

A video of the incident taken by one of many college students on the faculty was obtained by ABC Information and reveals the officer responding to a reported struggle between two college students.

The 12 year-old lady, whose title has not been revealed as she is a minor, seems to push the officer after which he pins her to the bottom and seems to kneel on her neck, in response to the video. It’s unclear what occurred earlier than or after.

Black teen handcuffed in viral video of mall struggle speaks out on police therapy

Legal professional Drew DeVinney, who represents the lady and her father, Jerrel Perez, informed ABC Information that the lady “suffered accidents to her head and neck and is presently receiving medical therapy.”

Perez shared movies of the incident on his Fb account and expressed outrage over the police officer’s techniques, evaluating the picture to George Floyd — the Minnesota man who was killed in May 2020 after a police officer positioned a knee on his neck for 9 minutes.

Amid a national push for police reform after Floyd’s loss of life, Wisconsin banned using police chokeholds in June 2021 besides in life threatening conditions or in conditions the place a police officer needed to defend themselves. Chokeholds embrace varied police neck restraints.

“Mr. Perez was saddened and upset when he noticed movies of an officer utilizing a chokehold towards his twelve-year-old daughter in school,” DeVinney stated. “He then felt his world collapse as he listened to his youngster describe how she couldn’t breath below the burden of an grownup’s knee towards the again of her neck.”

DeVinney stated that since chokeholds have been banned within the state, the “incident ought to by no means have occurred.”

“The household hopes to seek out out why this occurred, in order that it doesn’t occur once more to anybody else’s youngster,” he added.

Perez informed Milwaukee ABC affiliate WISN in an interview printed Tuesday that his daughter was arrested for disorderly conduct.

The Kenosha Police Division launched a statement on Monday addressing the incident.

Based on KPD, after a struggle broke out between two college students within the cafeteria throughout lunch, Kenosha Unified College District workers, together with the off obligation officer, intervened and one workers member was injured.

“Ok.P.D. has watched the video clip and has seen the photograph which has been broadly shared on social media over the weekend. We’re keenly conscious of the numerous sensitivity surrounding the photograph. Ok.P.D., along with Ok.U.S.D. is investigating the incident in its entirety whereas being cautious to not make conclusions based mostly off of a small piece of data shared on social media,” police stated. “Each businesses will look to our respective insurance policies and procedures for steerage on this circumstance. It’s the highest precedence of these officers who work in our faculties to offer a secure and safe studying setting for our youngsters and workers.”

The officer is a 37-year-old male with 4 years of service at KPD, police stated, however when requested by ABC Information whether or not the officer’s id can be revealed, a KPD spokesman declined to remark. Police didn’t remark when requested if there have been any updates on the investigation and wouldn’t verify if the 12 year-old lady was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Tanya Ruder, chief communications officer for the Kenosha Unified College District, informed ABC Information on Tuesday that the officer is a “part-time KUSD worker, who was employed as an off-duty Kenosha police officer,” and is “presently on a paid depart from the district.”

“We respect your persistence as we work with the Kenosha Police Division to research the info surrounding this incident,” she added.

DeVinney stated that he’s working to acquire safety footage of the incident from the college.

Ruder informed ABC Information that they can not launch the footage as it is a pending investigation.

ABC Information’ Keara Shannon contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.