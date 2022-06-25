Off-duty Rhode Island police officer suspended for allegedly punching woman at abortion protest

A Rhode Island police officer accused of punching a woman at an abortion protest whereas he was off-duty was suspended from his job with pay Saturday whereas the Providence Police Department conducts a felony investigation into his actions.

Democratic state Senate candidate Jennifer Rourke, who additionally serves because the Rhode Island Political Cooperative Chairwoman and a state Senate candidate, on Saturday morning tweeted video of the alleged assault.

“I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last night, after speaking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent – a police officer – violently attacked me. This is what it is to be a Black woman running for office. I won’t give up,” she wrote.

I’m a reproductive rights organizer & State Senate candidate. Last evening, after talking at our Roe rally, my Republican opponent – a police officer – violently attacked me. This is what it’s to be a Black woman working for workplace. I will not hand over.pic.twitter.com/ZREDP2dvXY — Jennifer Rourke (@JenRourke29) June 25, 2022

The Providence Police Department confirmed Saturday that Jeann Lugo, who was additionally vying for the Republican nomination for the identical state Senate seat, was the officer in query.

“The PPD is criminally investigating the behavior of an off duty officer last evening during a protest where a female was assaulted,” the division stated earlier Saturday. “The officer has served for 3 yrs and placed on administrative leave w/pay this morning, pending a criminal investigation and administrative review.”

Lugo advised the Providence Journal that he was “not going to deny” the punching allegation, however added that “everything happened very fast.”

“As an officer that swore to protect and serve our communities, I, unfortunately, saw myself in a situation that no individual should see themselves in,” he stated within the electronic mail to the Boston Globe. “I stepped in to protect someone that a group of agitators was attacking.”

Lugo didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark from The Associated Press.

Video of the occasion posted on-line reveals two different people concerned in a bodily altercation at the protest proper earlier than a woman, apparently Rourke, is seen being hit. The video doesn’t present what occurred between Lugo and Rourke previous to Rourke being hit.

“I’m a Black woman running for office,” Rourke advised the Journal. “There was no need, no need for any of this. I’m not going to give up.”

At noon Saturday, Lugo tweeted that he was dropping out of the race.

“I will not be running for any office this fall,” he stated.

His Twitter account appeared to have been deactivated shortly afterwards.

Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza tweeted that he had seen the video and referred to as it “immensely disturbing.” Elorza stated he was “limited” in what he may say publicly, however added, “Those responsible will be held fully accountable.”

The altercation occurred throughout a Friday protest exterior the Rhode Island State House in Providence that was in response to the choice by the U.S. Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 choice that had offered a constitutional proper to abortion.