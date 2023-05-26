Offender Apprehended for Disturbing Series of Sex Crimes in South Florida

The Forensic Services Unit and the Crime Analysis Unit of the Pembroke Pines Police Department applied video proof and ends up in establish Santiago-Orengo as a registered sexual perpetrator who had fled Orange County in November of 2017. This resulted in an informational bulletin being shared amongst neighboring legislation enforcement businesses.

On May nineteenth, the police won a distressing name pointing out that Santiago-Orengo used to be noticed masturbating and peering right into a area window in the Saint Boniface Gardens neighborhood in Pembroke Pines.

Upon investigating additional, detectives had been ready to substantiate that Santiago-Orengo returned to Saint Boniface Church on May twenty fourth, the place he used to be in an instant known by means of the workers who have been briefed on his earlier visits by means of detectives.

After reviewing video pictures, legislation enforcement recognized Santiago-Orengo from prior incidents and located him in the rear car parking zone of a close-by buying groceries plaza.

Santiago-Orengo used to be arrested and transported to the Broward County Main Jail. He faces quite a lot of fees together with publicity of sexual organs, offering false id information to legislation enforcement, ownership of non-public identity information, ownership of a fraudulent motive force’s license, lively warrants from Orange County for ownership of a fraudulent motive force’s license and failure to sign in as a sexual perpetrator, in addition to a warrant from Seminole County for publicity of sexual organs.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, expects that further prison fees associated with Santiago-Orengo’s standing as a sexual perpetrator and failure to sign in might be introduced forth by means of state investigators.

Authorities are urging someone who will have been victimized by means of Santiago-Orengo to touch the Pembroke Pines Police Department at 954-431-2200.