Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Manatee County

One deputy’s movements in a contemporary incident are being investigated via the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. On Wednesday, a deputy tried to tug over Brandon Sharp, who used to be riding 37 mph in a 20 mph faculty zone close to Kinnan Elementary School round 2:14 p.m. When Sharp allegedly didn’t forestall however made a U-turn and proceeded to Tallevast Road, a 2nd deputy began following his automotive till it halted.

At this level, officers state that Sharp rolled up his window as deputies approached, main one deputy to open Sharp’s door to take away him from the automobile. However, Sharp purportedly sped up, pinning the deputy via the door, knocking the deputy down, and dragging him. At this level, the deputy fired two pictures on the automotive because it drove away, however Sharp used to be now not hit.

After this, deputies pursued Sharp at a gradual pace to his house on Prospect Road. There, Sharp allegedly refused to get out of the automobile, so deputies broke the driving force’s door window and pulled him out. As in line with the officers, he persevered to withstand the deputies and needed to be tased.

Sharp used to be charged with more than one offenses, together with rushing in a college zone, fleeing to elude, obstruction, and irritated attack on an officer. Several deputies gained minor accidents all through the incident, and the deputy who fired at Sharp has been put on regimen paid administrative go away whilst the MCSO investigates the shooting.