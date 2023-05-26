Officer who fatally shot homeowner who called 911 seconds after arriving at scene charged with manslaughter

A Mantua Township police officer, Salvatore Oldrati, has been indicted by a New Jersey grand jury in connection with a fatal shooting. Oldrati is facing a manslaughter charge following the death of Charles Sharp III, who had called 911 to report intruders outside his home. When the officers, including Oldrati and Cpl. Robert Layton, arrived at the scene, Sharp was standing in his front yard. Oldrati reportedly fired his service weapon multiple times, hitting Sharp several times, while Layton did not discharge his service weapon. Sharp was taken to hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after. Oldrati faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. The case was reviewed by a grand jury, which is mandatory when a civilian dies during an encounter with a law enforcement officer.



