Officers help bury elderly woman’s dog after attack

Officers in East Texas responded to an unusual call this weekend.

An 83-year-old woman in Rains County called 911 on Sunday about her dog being attacked by other dogs in the neighborhood. When officers got there, they found her dog did not make it. Officers visited with the woman and found out she had been widowed for 15 years with no family in the area. She told them her dog was all she had for the past four years.

Officers also noticed her yard was overgrown and tree limbs had fallen. Rains County Deputy Kimmel left and returned with his lawnmower while Point police officers Graves and Birdwell buried the pup. They also put a wooden cross next to the grave.

Photo credit Point Police Department



The Point Police Department said in a later post on Facebook that it reached out to the Winnsboro animal shelter and picked out a “very sweet dog” for the woman. It said they will be going to get the dog after it’s checked out by a vet.

As for the dogs who attacked the pup, the department said they were deemed “dangerous” and are “being dealt with accordingly.”

