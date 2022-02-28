Officers Seize Nearly $3 Million of Meth in California Onion Shipment

Officers confiscate nearly $3 million worth of meth in California onion shipments.

California has always been a central location for the import and export of products from all around the world. The problem is people will always try and get fake, prohibited, or illegal products in the country by any means. Along with ports you have the California/Mexico border notorious for drug trafficking. Needless to say, California is always at risk of something being smuggled more than most states. People have tried every unique way to smuggle products and drugs from stuffed animals, to furniture, to just about anything. However, a recent bust in California led U.S. Customs and Border Patrol to over $3 million in Meth in what it calls the most clever scheme yet, drugs packaged as onions.

“This was not only a clever attempt to try and smuggle in narcotics, one I haven’t seen before, but also time-consuming to wrap narcotics into these small packages, designed to look like onions,” said Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego, in a release. “While we have certainly seen narcotics in produce before, it’s unusual for us to see this level of detail in the concealment.”

A Border patrol K-9 spotted the shipment last Sunday and an unnamed 46-year-old Mexican national who was driving the vehicle was arrested at the Otay mesa vehicle facility for the load. In the load were 1,1197 small meth packages weighing up to 1,336 pounds with a street value of $2.9 million.