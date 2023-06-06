Official: Man arrested for the murder of missing woman in Smith County

The Tyler Police Department has arrested a person in connection to the disappearance and alleged murder of Paula Belonga, 51, in Smith County. The arrest was once made on Monday via the U.S. Marshal’s Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force. Jesse Lee Williams, 50, is these days being hung on fees of murder.

The case of Belonga’s disappearance started when she was once remaining noticed leaving her condo advanced on April 7. Her white Chevrolet Impala was once found out in Zavalla on April twelfth, however there was once no hint of her. Based on the proof amassed in the case, detectives acquired an arrest warrant for Williams.

Williams’ bond has been set at $750,000 and he has been taken into custody at the Smith County Jail.