This picture offered by the Okaloosa County Dept. of Corrections exhibits Brian Easterling. Authorities in Florida say the chief of a volunteer fire division is accused of fatally capturing a enterprise proprietor as a result of the sufferer owed him cash. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says Easterling was taken into custody at his dwelling in Holt, Fla., and is awaiting extradition from the close by county of Okaloosa within the Panhandle. (Okaloosa County Dept. of Corrections through AP)