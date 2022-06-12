Officials: Florida panther killed news news

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the seventeenth panther lack of life recorded this yr.

The trigger for lack of life wasn’t instantly acknowledged. Wildlife officers say the stays of the 5-month-old feminine panther had been discovered Monday on personal property in northeast Naples in Collier County.

Florida panthers as shortly as roamed your full Southeast, nonetheless now their habitat principally is confined to a small house of Florida alongside the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers hold all through the wild.