Officials: Florida panther killed news

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the seventeenth panther lack of life recorded this yr.

The cause for lack of life wasn’t immediately recognized. Wildlife officers say the stays of the 5-month-old female panther had been found Monday on private property in northeast Naples in Collier County.

Florida panthers as quickly as roamed your full Southeast, nonetheless now their habitat principally is confined to a small space of Florida alongside the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers keep throughout the wild.