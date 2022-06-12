Officials: Florida panther killed

NAPLES, Fla. – An endangered Florida panther has died.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says it’s the seventeenth panther loss of life recorded this yr.

The reason for loss of life wasn’t instantly identified. Wildlife officers say the stays of the 5-month-old feminine panther had been discovered Monday on personal property in northeast Naples in Collier County.

Florida panthers as soon as roamed your complete Southeast, however now their habitat principally is confined to a small area of Florida alongside the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers stay within the wild.