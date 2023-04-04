Offset teases new song and video

Offset is teasing fans with a snippet of his new song and video, which he’s shared on his Instagram.

“They can’t be too upset/ I should have kept it to myself, they can’t be too upset,” he raps, as he performs in a myriad of outfits. ”I done broke bread, cut checks, they can’t be too upset/ I took that rope off my neck, they can’t be too upset.”

Offset’s post appears to align with a previous post, in which he said he was back in “album mode.” The rapper had planned to drop his project on November 11, according to a pair of tweets he posted in September, but postponed the release after Takeoff’s passing.