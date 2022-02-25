OG Anunoby injury update: Raptors forward sidelined with fractured right ring finger

Because the Toronto Raptors put together for his or her first recreation again from the All-Star break, they will be doing so with out forward OG Anunoby who popped up on the injury report for his or her matchup in opposition to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday evening with a right ring finger fracture. The Raptors have not divulged any additional info relating to Anunoby’s injury, so it is unclear when he sustained the injury. A timeline for his return is unknown right now.

Relying on the severity of the injury, this may very well be a large blow for a Toronto staff that was on the rise earlier than the All-Star break. The Raptors at present occupy the No. 7 spot within the Japanese Convention, with only a recreation separating them and the sixth-placed Boston Celtics. There are additionally a number of groups behind Toronto additionally combating for playoff positioning, because the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks are inside 5 video games of the Raptors.

Previous to this injury, Anunoby was having one other standout 12 months for Toronto. He was averaging a career-high in factors (17.5), whereas additionally placing up 5.5 rebounds and a couple of.6 assists per recreation. Anunoby’s presence will probably be sorely missed on protection, as he is usually tasked with guarding the opposing staff’s finest participant, and has turn out to be a stout defender able to guarding a number of positions.

In Anunoby’s absence, the Raptors might go with Khem Birch within the beginning lineup, and it additionally signifies that Thaddeus Younger — who was acquired on the commerce deadline — is much more vital to Toronto coming off the bench. Anunoby being sidelined might also put extra accountability on the shoulders of rookie Scottie Barnes on the defensive aspect of the ball, one thing that should not be a difficulty given how spectacular he is been on that finish of the ground this season.

We’ll have to attend and see how lengthy Anunoby is sidelined for to get an correct image of how it will influence the Raptors for the remainder of the season, however the timing of the injury definitely is not supreme as Toronto chases a playoff spot.