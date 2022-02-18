OG Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson Talks ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Cameo & More

Legendary

Legendary Ghostbuster Ernie Hudson, 76, deserves his flowers as a Sci-Fi icon who inspired generations of Black kids to explore the unknown decades before his nostalgic cameo in blockbuster reboot ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ that proved just how iconic the franchise is after nearly 40 years.

“When Bill [Murray] and Danny [Aykroyd] and I put on our jumpsuits and our proton packs, it transported me back,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was cool — just how much I love that family. It was almost spiritual. I didn’t cry, but some of those emotions welled up in me. To see Jason who was running around the set at 6 years old and now he is at the helm of it; I was so proud of him. I am so appreciative that he established himself as a wonderful director-producer before stepping into Ghostbusters.

I had heard, although he never told me this, that Bill [in prior years] did not want to do another one. So I wrapped it up as this will never happen. Although we did [Ghostbusters: The Video Game (2009)], and that was kind of cool. But we were never in the same room for that. I had accepted that [a film] was never going to happen.

Ghostbusters altered my life in a weird way. When you make a movie and it is successful, that has an impact, but Ghostbusters — it was a shift. And the way people responded to it and continue to respond to it — it crosses generations. I see little kids who just love the movie.”