Ohio Grand Jury Will Not Indict Officer After Killing 16-Year-Old Ma’Khia Bryant

Ma’Khia Bryant was solely 16 years outdated when being fatally shot by Columbus, Ohio, police in April 2021, moments after arriving on the scene in response to a 911 name.
The Columbus Dispatch stories that there was no formal cost introduced upon officer Nicholas Reardon as he stood earlier than a Franklin County grand jury on Friday.
President of the Fraternal Order of Police Capital Metropolis Lodge No. 9, Jeff Simpson, acknowledged that the grand jury submitted a “no invoice,” which means no possible trigger was discovered that the officer had dedicated a criminal offense after taking pictures the teenage lady four times.
Whereas Bryant was discovered to be wielding a knife exterior a Southeast Aspect foster house on the arrival of legislation enforcement, household and witnesses say that she was solely performing in self-defense towards others on the home that have been the aggressors. The 911 caller acknowledged a disturbance involving an individual with a knife at a house on the 3100 block of Legion Lane. Bryant and her 15-year-old sister have been staying at that foster house, as beforehand reported.
She died at a close-by hospital the identical day Derek Chauvin was pronounced responsible of George Floyd’s homicide.
Michelle Martin, the Bryant household legal professional mentioned in a press release, “Ma’Khia’s household has lengthy questioned why this officer opted for deadly pressure despite the fact that there ought to have been different non-deadly choices out there to take care of this example… Because the one-year anniversary of Ma’Khia’s demise approaches, her household is resolute of their combat for justice on her behalf.”
Martin additionally referred to as out Ohio’s foster care system, claiming it’s failing youngsters.
Simpson mentioned Reardon “acted appropriately,” and that, “It’s unlucky when anybody loses their life, however the officer saved lives that day and did what he was skilled to do.”
After the announcement that Reardon won’t be charged, the Ohio Division of Public Security launched a press release that they are going to now conduct an administrative investigation “whether or not the officer’s actions have been inside Division coverage.”