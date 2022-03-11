Ohio police wound man shooting at vehicles on interstate

Police in Ohio’s capital have shot and wounded a person they are saying was firing at automobiles on Interstate 71

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police in Ohio’s capital shot and wounded a person Friday who was firing at automobiles on a busy stretch of Interstate 71.

The motion by Columbus police got here after drivers reported that somebody on the aspect of the freeway subsequent to a automobile was firing at northbound automobiles shortly earlier than 10 a.m., in line with Sgt. James Fuqua, a police spokesperson.

Video from a driver that was posted by Columbus TV stations reveals the person capturing at police, who return hearth. A minimum of three automobiles had been hit by the suspect’s preliminary gunfire.

The person was taken to the hospital in essential situation after the assault, mentioned Fuqua, who added that police had been attempting to verify his identification.

No different accidents had been reported aside from one police officer who was taken to a hospital with an damage unrelated to the gunfire, police mentioned.

A girl was inside the person’s automobile, and police are investigating whether or not the assault stemmed from a home incident, Fuqua mentioned.