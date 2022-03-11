Ohio State lineman Harry Miller to medically retire from football, citing mental health

Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller introduced he’s medically retiring from soccer Thursday, and shared that he had intentions to take his personal life previous to the 2021 season.
Miller, a fourth-year participant for the Buckeyes, stated he had notified head coach Ryan Day of his suicidal ideas and Day instantly put him in contact with medical professionals to hunt assist.
Miller had been absent from this yr’s spring practices and was deemed unavailable just a few days in the past with out clarification. He shared the reasoning behind the choice to retire in an in depth assertion on social media.
“I’d not normally share such info. Nonetheless, as a result of I’ve performed soccer, I’m not afforded the privilege of privateness, so I’ll share my story briefly earlier than extra articles proceed to ask, ‘What’s fallacious with Harry Miller,'” his assertion learn. “That could be a good query. It’s a adequate query for me to not know the reply, although I’ve requested it typically.”
After assembly with medical professionals, Miller stated he tried going again to soccer whereas overlaying up the scars on his wrists and throat with tape.
“On the time, I’d relatively be useless than a coward. I would relatively be nothing in any respect, than have to clarify the whole lot that was fallacious,” he stated. “I used to be planning on being diminished to my initials on a again of a helmet. I had seen folks search assist earlier than. I had seen the age-old adage of how our era was softening by the second, however I can let you know my pores and skin was robust.”
Miller, a scholar within the Ohio State school of engineering with a 4.zero GPA, will proceed his research. He stated within the assertion that Day can also be discovering a method for Miller to assist different gamers in this system who is perhaps addressing psychological well being.
“I hope athletic departments across the nation do the identical,” Miller stated. “If not for [Day] and the employees, my phrases wouldn’t be a mirrored image. They’d be proof in a autopsy.”
