Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller introduced Thursday that he is medically retiring from the game of soccer. Miller went into nice element in an announcement posted to Twitter about his psychological well being, citing it as the rationale he is stepping away from the sport. Within the assertion, Miller shared that, earlier than the 2021 season, he instructed Ohio State coach Ryan Day about his need to commit suicide.

“Previous to the season final 12 months, I instructed Coach Day of my intention to kill myself,” wrote Miller. “He instantly had me in contact with Dr. Candice and Dr. Norman, and I acquired the help I wanted. After a number of weeks, I attempted my luck at soccer as soon as once more, with scars on my wrists and throat. Possibly the scars have been exhausting to see with my wrists taped up. Possibly it was exhausting to see the scars by means of the brilliant colours of the tv. Possibly the scars have been exhausting to listen to by means of all of the discuss reveals and interviews. They’re exhausting to see, and they’re simple to cover, however they certain do damage. There was a useless man on the tv set, however no person knew it.

“I’m grateful for the infrastructure Coach Day has put in place at Ohio State, and I’m grateful that he’s letting me discover a new means to assist others in this system,” Miller continued. “I hope athletic departments across the nation do the identical. If not for him and the employees, my phrases wouldn’t be a mirrored image. They might be proof in a autopsy. God bless those that love. God bless those that weep. And God bless those that damage and solely know the way to share their damage by anger, for they’re studying to like with me. I’m okay.”

Miller was a five-star prospect out of Georgia within the 2019 class and began seven video games for the Buckeyes in the course of the 2020 season, however was pressured to overlook the group’s Sugar Bowl victory over Clemson attributable to a optimistic COVID take a look at. He appeared in just one sport in the course of the 2021 season and was dominated out in November for the remainder of the 12 months with a leg damage.

Ryan Day and his spouse, Christina, have lengthy been advocates of psychological well being consciousness in adolescents and younger kids. The couple created The Ryan and Christina Day Fund for Pediatric and Adolescent Psychological Wellness at Nationwide Kids’s Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.