Ohio State vs. Indiana prediction, odds: 2022 college basketball picks, Feb. 21 best bets from proven model

A Big Ten matchup gets underway when Indiana (16-9) travels to play No. 18 Ohio State (16-7) on Monday afternoon. Indiana is currently in a slump, dropping four straight games. In their last contest, the Hoosiers fell to No. 15 Wisconsin 74-69. Ohio State had its two-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday when the Buckeyes were upset by Iowa 75-62.
Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from Value City Arena. The Buckeyes are favored by 6.5 points in the latest Ohio State vs. Indiana odds from Caesars Sportsbook. The over-under for total points is set at 135.5. Before locking in any Indiana vs. Ohio State picks, be sure to check out the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.
- Indiana vs. Ohio State spread: Buckeyes -6.5
- Indiana vs. Ohio State over-under: 135.5 points
- Indiana vs. Ohio State money line: Hoosiers +240, Buckeyes -300
- OSU: Buckeyes are 5-1 ATS in their last six games following a straight-up loss
- IND: Hoosiers are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 Monday games
Why Ohio State can cover
Junior forward E.J. Liddell is a staple for this Buckeyes team. Liddell is ranks fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (19.7), is tied for first in blocks (2.6) and averages 7.6 rebounds per game. The Illinois native has been one of the most efficient 3-point shooters in the conference as well. He ranks 11th in the Big Ten in 3-point percentage (.405). On Feb. 6 against Maryland, Liddell finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
Freshman guard Malaki Branham averages 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds. He is a sniper for Ohio State, ranking second in the conference in 3-point percentage (.458). Branham has produced double-digit scoring outings in six of his last 10 games. In his last matchup, the Ohio native had 22 points, eight rebounds, and two steals.
Why Indiana can cover
Junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis has been one of the most versatile players in the Big Ten. He is ranked third in the conference in rebounds (8.3), is tied for first in blocks (2.6) and he averages a team-high 18 points per game. The Indiana native has scored more than 20 points in seven games thus far. He is coming off a dominant performance in the loss to No. 15 Wisconsin. Jackson-Davis finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocks.
Redshirt senior forward Race Thompson averages 11.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and is shooting 55 percent from the floor. He has been a consistent rebounder for the Hoosiers, grabbing at least 10 rebounds in eight games. The Minnesota native has also scored in double figures in six straight games. His best matchup over this stretch came against Maryland. Thompson logged 18 points and 12 rebounds.
How to make Indiana vs. Ohio State picks
